Deliberations begin for man accused of kidnapping and sex assault of woman with mental disability

Jurors began deliberations Thursday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and sexually battering a woman with a mental disability as she waited at a bus stop in Miami Gardens.

Francis Fernandez, who’s facing up to life in prison if convicted, is accused of kidnapping a victim at a bus stop and taking her near a warehouse to sexually assault her back in May of 2020.

Closing arguments were delivered before the case was handed over to the jury.

“She can communicate, she can articulate, but she’s not the most sophisticated. She has a disability but that’s not going to be held against her,” Assistant State Attorney Ayana Duncan said while trying to convince a jury Fernandez abused the victim because had a mental disability.

Fernandez admits they had sex, but says it was consensual.

“She’s not my type,” said Fernandez while taking the stand, against his attorney’s advice, on Wednesday. “Like Donald Trump,” he added while quoting a line the former president used when he was facing an assault charge.

Prosecutors say Fernandez forced the victim into his SUV and threathened her into having sex.

“This did not happen this way. It did not. She went in that car. Voluntarily and consensually,” argued Ricardo Hermida, an attorney representing the defendant.

The State Attorney’s Office says Fernandez did not recall details when he was arrested three months after the incident, “but yesterday when he sat here 1,212 days later he remembered what happened,” said Assistant State Attorney Maritza Clop-Liriann.

The highest charges Fernandez could be convicted on are kidnapping and sexual battery, however lesser crimes are options, inluding false imprisonment and battery.