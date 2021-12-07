Broward County

Deliberations to Continue in Trial of Man Accused of Killing Davie Woman in 2014

Dayonte Resiles faces the death penalty if he's convicted in the killing of Jill Halliburton Su

After confusion in the courtroom Tuesday night, deliberations will continue in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman in her home in Davie back in 2014.

When the case appeared to reach a conclusion, after jurors announced Dayonte Resiles was guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter, a juror said they did not agree with the verdict. The judge then decided deliberations would continue, overruling an objection from the state.

The jury was ultimately adjourned for the night.

Resiles was charged in the murder of Jill Halliburton Su back in 2014 in her Davie home. He faces the death penalty if he's convicted.

Su was found stabbed to death in her home, her wrists and ankles bound.

Prosecutors said Resiles, now 27, broke into the family's home and stabbed her to death, and said his DNA was found on the belt that was used to restrain her.

Closing arguments were delivered in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

Defense attorneys argued that someone else killed Su, saying there were no eyewitnesses who put Resiles at the home.

Rallies have been held for Resiles by supporters who say he's innocent, and several family members and friends have attended the trial.

"He always proclaimed his innocence from the beginning," said Resiles' brother, Richard Duncan. "I hear the pain and agony in his voice, he didn’t do this. That’s my brother, my blood, I know him better than anything, he didn’t do this."

Resiles made national news in 2016 when he pulled off a daring escape from the Broward County Courthouse. He was captured five days later.

