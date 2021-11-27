Delightful Weather Through Weekend, Cold Front Expected to Start Work Week

In the wake of Saturday morning’s weak front, delightful weather moved in to start the weekend. The trend will continue tomorrow before a slightly stronger front passes Monday afternoon.

Over the next few days, expect morning lows to drop to near 60 while inland locations dip into the upper 50s.

All the while, partly cloudy skies will continue each afternoon as highs climb into the middle and upper 70s.