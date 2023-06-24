Delivery man accused of forcing his way into Pembroke Pines home during customer dispute

A delivery man is accused of forcing his way into a Pembroke Pines home during a dispute with a customer, police said.

Sadiki Washington, 39, was arrested June 22 on a charge of burglary with assault or battery, a Pembroke Pines Police report said.

According to the report, the homeowner said Washington was delivering furniture to her home that she'd purchased from Office Depot and had placed one of the items inside but refused to place the second item in the back of her home.

When the woman refused to sign the receipts, she said Washington got upset and demanded to retrieve the first piece of furnitore that was already inside the home, the report said.

She told him he was no longer allowed inside the house and stood in the doorway to prevent him from coming inside but he forcibly entered the house by pushing the woman backwards, causing her to fall to the ground, the report said.

Washington retrieved the item from her home and left, the report said. The woman later called police.

The entire incident was captured on the woman's home surveillance cameras, the report said.

Washington was booked into the Broward jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office Sadiki Washington

According to a press release by the victim’s lawyer, she had to receive medical treatment at the emergency room of a local hospital.

The attorney, Adam David Ingber, blamed Office Depot for Washington's actions.

"Given the circumstances, it appears that Office Depot failed to properly train or vet their agents and employees, and that this is likely part of a pattern of disregard for the safety of their customers to outsource and save costs. The use of force here was just too ready to be an isolated incident," Ingber said.

But in a statement, Office Depot said Washington was not their employee but rather a driver for a third party vendor.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story characterized the encounter as a home invasion and robbery attempt. The story had been updated with details from the arrest report that clarify the encounter.