Delray Beach investigation into 4 firefighters complete after 2024 crash that injured 15

In January, David Wyatt and three other fire rescue staff were placed on leave during the internal investigation

By NBC6

The City of Delray Beach has completed its investigation into the driving record of a fire truck driver following a 2024 crash that left 15 people hurt.

The probe was prompted after Delray Beach Fire Rescue Driver Engineer David Wyatt was one of the four fighters inside the engine that was caught on video driving around rail crossing arms with its lights flashing and onto the tracks around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2024, in crowded downtown Delray Beach.

After driving into the path of the Brightline train, it caused a crash, which left 15 people hurt.

In January, Wyatt and three other fire rescue staff were placed on leave during the internal investigation.

According to the report, it found procedural and policy issues related to fire rescue's driver's license verification process.

The report also found all four employees complied with city policies and procedures. 

