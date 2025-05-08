Delray Beach nurse pushed elderly patient twice after being called ‘lazy': Police

A nurse in Delray Beach is behind bars after he was accused of pushing an elderly patient to the floor after the patient called him "a lazy b---" in January.

The suspect, 44-year-old Alexander Levin, is an overnight nurse at South County Mental Health Center.

An arrest report states that the attack happened after a 66-year-old patient asked Levin for flu medication that had been previously approved by a doctor.

The victim claims Levin ignored him, and admits he then called the suspect "a lazy b---."

That's when Levin allegedly got up and threw the elderly man to the ground twice, authorities said surveillance video shows.

The victim said Levin then hooked his arm and "continued to apply pressure" until he heard "a loud 'pop' and felt pain."

The victim said he accused Levin of breaking his arm, and the suspect responded that he did not. The victim said he was taken to a hospital hours later and told he had a chipped arm bone, the arrest report details.

Levin told authorities that the victim was agitated and anxious, cursing at him and waking up other patients before he pushed him to the floor.

Levin is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. His bond was set at $5,000.