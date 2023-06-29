Delta flight to Fort Lauderdale diverts to Atlanta for ‘unruly passenger'

A Delta Air Lines plane bound for Fort Lauderdale had to divert to Atlanta for an "unruly passenger" Wednesday, the airline said.

The flight had left Detroit Metro Airport and was on its way to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when it had to land in Atlanta.

Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed the Boeing 737 was divered due to a reported passenger disturbance.

A Delta spokesperson said the flight was met at the gate in Atlanta by law enforcement before it continued to Fort Lauderdale with a new crew.

The spokesperson didn't give details on the "unruly passenger" but in a statement said the airline doesn't tolerate threats or abuse toward employees or customers.

"At Delta, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority. We are in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation," the statement read. "Delta has long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers."

The FAA said they're investigating the incident.