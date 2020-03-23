coronavirus

Health Officials Create Call Center to Meet Demand at Broward Coronavirus Testing Site

With a handful of coronavirus drive-thru testing locations across South Florida dealing with hundreds of tests every day, Jackson Memorial Hospital is rolling out a call line for one Broward testing location to handle the demand.

At the CB Smith Park testing site in Pembroke Pines, patients have had to wait in lines that were hours long, according to police.

The reason officials say is the amount of information that must be exchanged on site. Health insurance, names, dates of birth and symptoms all must be recorded.

On top of this, the patient also has to meet the criteria created by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. If not, they will be turned away even after the long wait.

More than 700 people received tests on the first day of testing at CB Smith Park.

On Sunday, officials say 558 people received tests.

The number for the call center is 954-276-4680.

