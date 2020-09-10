Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris Making South Florida Stop Thursday

Less than two months before voters go to the polls in the next presidential election, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be making a South Florida stop on Thursday.

Harris will speak at an event held on the campus of Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, joined by several dignitaries that include U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, to discuss challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will speak at an event in Avenutra to speak about important issues to the Jewish community. Emhoff is expected to be joined by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Miami-Dade Commissioner and mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava.

The events come days after President Donald Trump was in South Florida, speaking at an event in Jupiter where he touted his environmental record.

With just eight weeks to go before the election, Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are tied in Florida, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday. The poll shows both Trump and Biden with the support of 48% of likely voters in the Sunshine State, a key battleground in the 2020 presidential election.