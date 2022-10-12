Democrats, Republicans Fight for Latino Vote Ahead of Midterm Election

The Latino vote in America is the country’s fastest growing voting bloc, and they are making a statement with who they prefer in politics.

“A majority of Latino voters across the country continue to back Democrats more than Republicans, however that margin has eroded,” said NBC 6 political analyst Mike Hernandez.

Democrats, he said, aren’t courting Latino voters like they used to.

"At least in Florida, the Republican Party has done a much better job of saying 'we are here to listen to you and you may not agree with everything that we say but we are here to listen to you, and we want to incorporate your concerns into our governing philosophy,'" said Hernandez.

A recent NBC News/Telemundo poll showed 54% of Latino voters prefer Democrats to be in control of Congress, compared to 33% who prefer Republicans be in charge.

Latino voters are divided when it comes to President Joe Biden's job performance, with 51% approving and 45% disapproving.

On the issues, the survey shows Latinos side with Democrats on abortion, health care and concerns in the Hispanic community.

When it comes to crime and the economy, they lean Republican.

Former President Barack Obama enjoyed huge support from Latino voters. On the Republican side, Florida Sen. Rick Scott did well with Latinos.

Former President Donald Trump was, and continues to be, popular with Latino voters.

Hernandez said Democrats have work ahead of them in order to win over more Latinos.

"If the Democrats reengage the way that they had 10 years ago and keep that conversation, keep that engagement with Latinos across the country, then they will be in a better position," he said. "Otherwise there is going to be a Republican red wave of Latino voters."