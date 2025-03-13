Demolition begins at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater

Demolition began Thursday at a Sweetwater mobile home park where hundreds were forced to move to make way for new housing.

Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park on Northwest 2nd Terrace is where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The owner of the park, CREI Holdings, is planning to build brand new housing on the site, and has offered residents some incentives for moving out ahead of the deadline.

Video shared on Friday by a resident shows a construction vehicle pushing around the remnants of what appears to be a demolished trailer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"They started at 7 in the morning," one woman said in Spanish.

In another video, neighbors speak animatedly to police, who appear to try to calm them down. The woman recording claims remaining residents are being forced to leave.

NBC6's Julia Bagg reports that residents and attorneys say neglect is to blame for the fire.

According to the spokesperson for the city of Sweetwater, Alvaro Zabaleta, the park's management received permits from the Department of Environmental Resources Management on Wednesday that allowed them to start removing abandoned trailers. He confirmed they started the process on Thursday.

The demolition comes after a fire at the mobile home park on Sunday sparked a new round of fighting between remaining residents and the property managers. Neighbors claim the property has been neglected since they announced evictions.

“There’s no maintenance happening here. As you can see there’s garbage on the streets. There’s abandoned places. The places aren’t secured,” attorney David Winker, who is representing 250 families in a class action lawsuit, said. “We don’t know what’s happened, obviously we will find out from the fire department, but we suspect it was squatters inside.”

The manager of the park, the Urban Group, released the following statement after the fire: "We are committed to the continued safety of our community and we will resume demolition of vacated mobile homes this week following the protocol required by the County. Demolition and clean up will continue until the park is clear. Local authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, including whether arson may have been involved."