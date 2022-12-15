Demolition Begins on Yacht Washed Ashore in Pompano Beach by Hurricane Nicole

Crews begin the process Thursday of demolishing an abandoned yacht in Pompano Beach that was washed ashore in November by Hurricane Nicole.

The yacht was found November 10 in the Wahoo Bay area south of the city's inlet after it came loose. Broward Sheriff's Office found the owner of the boat was in a state prison and contacted family members before it was determined the city would begin demolition.

Pompano Beach city officials said the owner's brother is in Haiti due to a family matter and gave another family member, who is a mechanic, permission to remove the yacht's engines.

A city mechanic was at the scene Thursday morning to remove any oil or gasoline that may have still been in the tanks to be disposed of. Pompano Beach's Public Works department begin demolishing the yacht and removing it in separate pieces.