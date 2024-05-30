Demolition of 1200 building at Stoneman Douglas High to begin in June

Demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the 2018 mass shooting that left 17 people dead, is set to begin in June, district officials said Thursday.

The demo of the building at the Parkland school will begin either June 13 or June 14, Broward County Public Schools officials said in a statement.

The last day of classes for the school year is June 10.

The demolition process is expected to take several weeks, officials said. More details on the process will be given at a later date.

"We understand this is a sensitive and difficult time for the families of those who were killed, those who were injured, and all of those who are forever impacted by the tragedy on February 14, 2018," the district's statement read. "We will continue to keep the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community informed and updated as we navigate this process together."

The building remained intact throughout the trials of the gunman and the former school resource officer but with the legal hurdles ending last year, the district announced that it would be demolished.

Survivors and family members of the shooting were allowed inside the building last year and were able to gather their loved one's belongings that were left behind the day of the shooting.