Demolition Teams Prepare to Demolish Remainder of Collapsed Surfside Condo

What to Know The timeline for the demolition of the building has not been finalized

The building was deemed unsafe and could put rescue teams at risk

Death toll remains at 24 Sunday with 121 people unaccounted for

Demolition teams at the site of the collapsed Surfside condominium complex prepared to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure but a specific timetable for the demolition has not been finalized, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday.

The search and rescue mission was halted Saturday afternoon as workers began the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, officials said.

NBC 6's Ryan Nelson is in Surfside where rescue efforts will continue after the demolition.

At a news conference Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the bringing down the building in a controlled manner was critical that "there is no specific time" scheduled.

Earlier reports quoted one official as saying the building could come down as soon as Monday.

She added that the search and rescue operations will resume immediately after receiving the all-clear from engineers.

Once the structure is demolished, the remnants will be removed immediately with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, officials said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

The mayor added that crews are using a special type of demolition known as energetic felling.

Energetic felling is a type of explosives demolition that is used to bring down structures in place and keep the collapse to a confined area, Levine Cava said.

The debris, dust, vibration and noise is reduced to a few seconds during the implosion, and is less disruptive than other demolition methods.

Some families asked if they would be able to return to the building to retrieve personal belongings before the planned demolition, but officials said they will not be allowed to do so.

Levine Cava said that rescue teams are using a unique system for cataloging the personal items found in the rubble of the collapse.

The mayor also announced that there have been no pets rescued despite attempts by rescue crews.

"We've been actively searching for days for any pets that remain in the building," Levine Cava said. "We know these are family members and beloved, and we will provide a full update on those efforts in our next briefing."

Two more bodies were found at the site Saturday, bringing the death toll to 24, 121 remain unaccounted for.

Officials are also keeping watch on impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa as they prepare for demolition.

While the storm path remains uncertain, forecasters do not expect direct impacts from Elsa but the collapse site could be affected by outer bands of rain and wind.

Miami-Dade was taken out of Elsa's cone of concern path on Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department late Saturday identified two additional victims: Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81. MDPD has released the names of 22 victims so far.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.

Cava Levine praised the work of first responder and all who have come together to help with the efforts in the days following the collapse.

"This July 4th, we're reminded that patriotism isn't just about loyalty to country, it's about loyalty to one another, to our communities, to those in need whose names or stories we may not know ever, but to whom we are connected by compassion and by resilience, we have seen more than ever how at the end of the day, we really have each other," Levine Cava said.