Demolition to resume after video shows debris falling from Brickell building

More than a month after a massive concrete slab fell off a building in Brickell, the city is ready to lift a pause on the demolition project.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the city confirmed to NBC6 that the city’s building department has reviewed the action plan submitted by the contractor responsible for the job. A specific date wasn’t provided.

On Sept. 23, witnesses filmed as a concrete slab fell off a building at 7th Street and Brickell Avenue, crashing into the sidewalk and street below. It narrowly missed hitting an SUV driving by.

After the incident, Miami’s Building Department halted demolition work on the site until the contractor, Alpha Wrecking of Pompano Beach, submitted a “plan of action” to the city with new safety measures and an incident report.

NBC 6 obtained these documents on Monday after requesting an update on the incident from the city.

The incident report states “there was a failure in communication between the work happening at the deck and the flagmen on the ground” and that Alpha Wrecking “failed to notify the fire department, building department and OSHA within the immediate aftermath…”

On Monday, OSHA told NBC 6 that its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Moving forward, a southbound lane on Brickell Avenue will close along with one lane on 7th Street while heavy overhead demolition is being performed. This demolition work will be limited to the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the action plan.

The comprehensive action plan submitted to the city shows plans to erect additional scaffolding with netting and a containment wall to keep potential debris within the site.

Restrictions on the use of “ultra-high reach” equipment have also been put in place.

The report goes on to say that the personnel responsible for the site when the slab fell will be removed from the job site, and that a dedicated safety officer will remain on scene for demolition work to spot potential safety concerns.

In addition, all workers will have a minimum 10-hour OSHA training.

Alpha Wrecking has not returned our request for comment on this story.