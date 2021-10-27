Demonstrators March to Miami Beach City Hall Protesting 2 a.m. Last Call

Crowds of people marched to Miami Beach's city hall Wednesday to deliver a message against rolling back liquor sales.

The lively protesters, some of them hospitality workers, delivered a letter to Mayor Dan Gelber in opposition to a referendum on the Nov. 2 election's ballot asking residents whether liquor sales should be cut off at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

The city passed the 2 a.m. rollback earlier this year to slow down crime but stopped enforcement this summer after a judge’s ruling.

City leaders — including Gelber — support the measure, telling voters Ocean Drive and the entertainment district needs a revamp and a crime cleanup.

The popular worldwide destination has garnered a reputation for violence and rowdy behavior, particularly during high-impact weekends.

The referendum is nonbinding, basically a measure of opinion from voters. If it passes, the city commission can vote to change last call.

If it doesn’t pass, the mayor has said he believes the commission would respect the will of the voters and not try and pass an ordinance anyway.

