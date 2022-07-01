Demonstrators Protest in Support of Abortion Rights at Miami-Dade Courthouse

Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade took to the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse Friday.

“We are going to be in front of the county courthouse here in Miami, and it symbolizes that we are recognizing approaching the government directly to stand up for the rights of women,” said Mikayla Linn, a protest organizer.

They called for Congress to codify the abortion rights previously protected under Roe v. Wade.

“For [the Supreme Court] to make this ruling clearly shows that they do not care to reflect the way actual Americans feel,” said demonstrator Alyssa Satara.

The July 1 demonstration at the county courthouse happened on the same day Florida’s 15-week abortion ban went into effect as state law.

However, a judge ruled Florida’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional on Thursday.

The new law was able to take effect Friday because the judge still needs to sign the order deeming the law unconstitutional, and may do so as soon as next week.

Once the order is signed, abortions through 24 weeks would again be legal in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office said Thursday it plans to appeal the judge’s order.

"It was not unanticipated, it was not of course something that we were happy to see," DeSantis said. "These are unborn babies that have a heartbeat, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumbs, and to say that the state constitution mandates things like dismemberment abortions, I just don't think that's the proper interpretation."

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood leaders are breathing a sigh of relief.

"That is what a lot of this abortion ban has been surrounded by, there’s a lot of misinformation when it comes to medical practices regarding abortion and reproductive rights and I am just glad that accurate medical testimony went out today," said Jessica Merino, with Planned Parenthood of Florida.