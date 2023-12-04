first alert weather

Dense fog advisory remains in effect. How long will it last and how could it impact your commute?

Light winds and high humidity are responsible for a dense fog advisory Monday morning.

The fog should kick out by 9 a.m. Monday and then leave us with another warm day.

As you are heading out of your home Monday, visibility could be a quarter mile or less.

The fog could mostly be seen in Hendry, Collier County, and inland Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

While driving in dense fog, the National Weather Service suggests that drivers:

  • Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
  • Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.
  • Never use your high-beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
  • And leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

