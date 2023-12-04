Dense fog advisory remains in effect. How long will it last and how could it impact your commute?

Light winds and high humidity are responsible for a dense fog advisory Monday morning.

The fog should kick out by 9 a.m. Monday and then leave us with another warm day.

As you are heading out of your home Monday, visibility could be a quarter mile or less.

Good morning South Florida. If you are hitting the roads early, be aware of some patchy dense #fog across portions of South #Miami-Dade. Take it slow! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/d586U2UolL — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) December 3, 2023

The fog could mostly be seen in Hendry, Collier County, and inland Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

While driving in dense fog, the National Weather Service suggests that drivers: