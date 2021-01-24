Dense Morning Fog Gives Way to Warmer Sunday Across South Florida

You may not be able to tell it by the morning fog, but South Florida is in store for a warmer end to the weekend and start of the work week.

Sunday starts with a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am. In Broward County, this is along and west of I-95. In Miami-Dade County this is along and west on I-95 and US-1.

Once the fog lifts, it should be a very nice day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80°.

Warm, quiet weather is expected for the first half of the work week with highs each day in the lower 80s.

A cold front will come through on Thursday, mainly dry. Friday will be cooler and less humid with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s.