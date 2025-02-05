Trump looks to abolish Dept. of Education – what does it do for Florida schools?

President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Education Department to the full extent of his power, directing his administration to slash spending while pressuring employees to quit.

But Trump cannot unilaterally abolish a federal agency without the approval of Congress.

Most of its spending — and its very existence — is ordered by Congress. An executive order in preparation by the White House appears to recognize the limits of the president’s power.

What does the Department of Education do?

The Education Department was created in 1980. There are about 4,400 employees.

The department has an approximate $268 billion annual budget and provides funding and management for programs like school meals for low-income kids, teacher training and academic support.

What has it done for Florida schools?

Last year, Broward County and Miami-Dade County Public Schools received about $1 billion, combined, from the federal government, much of it for students with disabilities and for disadvantaged schools in the Title 1 program.

The money flows from Washington to Tallahassee and then to local school districts, and also funds such programs like those that help disabled kids and English language instruction for immigrant kids. The Department of Education manages most of it.

Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Steve Gallon said the federal government plays an important role in education.

"When you start talking about decisions that are going to affect poor children, children who have special needs, what are going to be the protections?" he said. "Who is going to enforce that? What are going to be the resources? There are too many questions to get to be worked out."

Trump's planned order would direct his education chief to start winding down the agency but urge Congress to pass a measure abolishing it, according to sources familiar with the plan. Trump has yet to sign such an order.

"If there is going to be a diminishing of resources, that is a concern, we have no real framework as to how this is going to be operationalized," Gallon said.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to close the department, saying it has been infiltrated by “radicals, zealots and Marxists.” In the nearly five decades since the agency was created, conservatives have made occasional attempts to shut it down, with critics saying it wastes taxpayer money and inserts the federal government into local education decisions.