Department of Health Stops Daily COVID Numbers Report Following Mix-Up by Third Party Lab

Approximately 400,000 previously-recorded COVID-19 test results were sent to the Department of Health Friday night

A mix-up over COVID-19 results by a third party lab forced Florida's Department of Health to stop it's daily numbers report Saturday, according to health officials.

Helix Laboratory sent approximately 400,000 previously-recorded COVID-19 test results to the Department of Health Friday night. Officials say the "massive" amount of data needed to be de-duplicated, and prevented the department's automatic reporting system from processing the results.

"State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish," FDOH said in a statement.

FDOH has released COVID-19 number reports nearly every day. The information not only includes the total number of cases in the state, but hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The state's daily report will resume Sunday.

