Dept. of Health in Miami-Dade Releasing Limited Number of Covid Vaccine Appointments

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is releasing a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday.

The reservations, for seniors ages 65 and older by appointment only, will be made available at 4 p.m. Friday through the county's scheduling tool at miamidade.gov/vaccine, miamidade.gov/vacuna and miamidade.gov/vaksen.

"Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than existing supply," the Department of Health said in a statement.

Appointments will close once the availability of vaccines have been depleted and will reopen once additional vaccines are received.

The vaccine being offered requires a second dose, and at the time of vaccination, individuals will receive information regarding the second dose.

After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to remain seated for 15-30 minutes for medical monitoring.