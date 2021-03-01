Broward County

Dept. of Health Issues Rabies Alert for Portion of Fort Lauderdale

A rabies alert was issued Monday for a portion of Fort Lauderdale after a raccoon tested positive.

The rabies alert covers the following areas and lasts for 60 days:

  • SW 9th Street to the North
  • I-95 to the West
  • South Fork of the New River to the East
  • South Fork of the New River to the South

All residents and visitors of Broward should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said.

Residents and visitors are advised to take a number of precautions, such as making sure vaccinations for pets and livestock are up-to-date and to not allow pets to run free.

Click here for more information on rabies.

