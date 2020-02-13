Deputies Called After Teacher Brings Fake Rifle to School Campus

A Florida teacher caused quite the scare when she brought a fake rifle on campus Wednesday, prompted a response from law enforcement.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reported that the female teacher at New Smyrna Beach High School brought the fake firearm to school on Wednesday to show students reportedly interesting in a military career, but a person didn’t know it wasn’t real and called police.

Deputies responded as well as security personnel from the school, who investigated and determined the weapon wasn’t real.

Officials in the Volusia County School District sent a notice to parents advising them of the incident, adding the school was not placed on lockdown at any time. The teacher has been placed on paid leave at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying bringing the item onto campus was “not a good idea” but did not say if charges would be filed.