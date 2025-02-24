Deputies clear scene after investigating situation in West Park

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies cleared the scene near a strip club in West Park after investigating a situation.

Deputies early Monday morning arrived at the scene on Southwest 58th Avenue.

A dark-colored vehicle at the scene was a focal point for detectives as the collected evidence, which potentially included a bullet casing.

NBC6 cameras captured detectives closing off sections of Southwest 58th Avenue as they investigated the scene.

Detectives were seen speaking with people outside a nearby night club.

According to report, the situation may have involved a person who was shot in a robbery.

BSO has not confirmed whether that was the case.

NBC6 is working to gather more details.