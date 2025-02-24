Deputies clear scene after investigating situation in West Park

West Park

Deputies early Monday morning arrived at the scene on Southwest 58th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies cleared the scene near a strip club in West Park after investigating a situation.

A dark-colored vehicle at the scene was a focal point for detectives as the collected evidence, which potentially included a bullet casing.

NBC6 cameras captured detectives closing off sections of Southwest 58th Avenue as they investigated the scene.

Detectives were seen speaking with people outside a nearby night club.

According to report, the situation may have involved a person who was shot in a robbery.

BSO has not confirmed whether that was the case.

NBC6 is working to gather more details.

