Deputies Exchange Gunfire With Gunman in Fort Lauderdale

By Associated Press

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies in Fort Lauderdale exchanged gunfire with a suspect who they witnessed firing a gun.

The shooter in Fort Lauderdale escaped in a car Saturday night, but a passenger in the car was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It wasn't known immediately when the passenger was shot and by whom, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was handling the investigation into the deputies' involvement in the exchange of gunfire, and the sheriff's office was investigating the shooting by the gunman, the sheriff's office said.

