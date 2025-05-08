Deerfield Beach

Deputies fatally shoot armed woman in Deerfield Beach: BSO

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An armed woman was shot and killed by deputies Wednesday night in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

At around 9:23 p.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 1900 block of Northeast 2nd Street, where a woman was seen with a weapon.

Deputies said the woman was brandishing a gun, in between cars, in a parking lot in a highly populated area, Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

At some point, deputies opened fire and killed the woman. A deputy was also injured and taken to the hospital. It's unclear whether they were shot or injured by debris, the sheriff said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

