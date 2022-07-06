Deputies Find Missing Broward Teen Diagnosed With Autism

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies say they have found a missing teenager who was diagnosed with autism.

17-year-old Dimitri Roberts was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane in Tamarac.

Roberts is 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pajama pants and his family said Roberts is known to use mass transit in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Thursday morning, BSO said Roberts had been located. No details were released on his condition.

