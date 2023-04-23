Deputies Investigate Gunfire in West Park Day After Fatal Shooting Nearby

A day after a fatal shooting in a West Park neighborhood, deputies were investigating more reported gunfire nearby early Sunday.

The Sunday morning shooting was reported along Southwest 18th Street.

Residents said they heard multiple gunshots around 5 a.m.

"It was like ding ding and then the other one said boom boom," resident Nate Reid said. "It makes me want to be aware of my surroundings. I don’t want to go anywhere and get caught in the crossfire."

The shooting happened about a mile away from another shooting in the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street Saturday night that left a man dead.

Authorities have released few details on either shooting.

Mark Young, a community activist, said residents always bring up issues to him so he can bring it to the city meetings.

"We do not get the protection, people going to and from work, their lives are being put in jeopardy," Young said.