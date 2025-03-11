1 rushed to the hospital after neighbors say they heard shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The investigation is taking place in the area of NW 141st Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that at 3:46 a.m. they received a medical call with reports of a shooting.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office and fire rescue said. Her name and more detail about her injuries were not immediately available.

One neighbor said she heard around nine gunshots at around 4 a.m. A source close to the investigation said someone was lying on the ground after the shots were fired.

Video of the scene shows police tape surrounding the scene, and the flashing lights of deputies' vehicles.

"It is hard. We need to do something to solve this problem. It is a problem. Across America, it is a problem," one man who lived in the area said.