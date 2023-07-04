shooting investigation

Deputies investigate possible shooting at Lauderdale Lakes nightclub

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a possible shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a shopping center on 46th Street and State Road 7.

NBC6 was at the scene and saw multiple patrol cars parked outside VYPZ Lounge where deputies were investigating and blocking off the area and placing evidence markers. Trash and debris was also seen scattered through the parking lot.

While the investigation is preliminary, it seems a person was shot inside the nightclub.

At this time, officials have not confirmed if a person was shot inside the nightclub, if they are looking for a suspect or if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.

