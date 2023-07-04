Deputies investigate possible shooting at Lauderdale Lakes nightclub

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a possible shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a shopping center on 46th Street and State Road 7.

NBC6 was at the scene and saw multiple patrol cars parked outside VYPZ Lounge where deputies were investigating and blocking off the area and placing evidence markers. Trash and debris was also seen scattered through the parking lot.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While the investigation is preliminary, it seems a person was shot inside the nightclub.

At this time, officials have not confirmed if a person was shot inside the nightclub, if they are looking for a suspect or if anyone is in custody.

Breaking this morning: BSO is investigating a possible shooting at VYPZ nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes. One witness saw numerous people run out of the club after hearing a gunshot. BSO still hasn’t confirmed any information. pic.twitter.com/CtIt1cX97d — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) July 4, 2023

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.