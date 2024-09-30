Deputies investigating after child found shot to death in Tamarac: BSO

Deputies were investigating after a child was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Tamarac on Monday afternoon.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 5600 block of Rock Island Road around 3:30 p.m. and found a child who had been shot.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity haven't been released.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple BSO deputies at the scene, along with an ambulance and fire truck. A portion of the apartment complex was closed off with yellow crime scene tape.
At one point, a person who appeared extremely distraught was on the ground before they were helped to a nearby BSO SUV.
Detectives are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.