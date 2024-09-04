Deputies investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by car in Tamarac

Deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Tamarac Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the area of North State Road 7 and West Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the pedestrian, an adult male, was struck by a vehicle that stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to investigate the incident.

The incident left the southbound lanes of State Road 7 closed in the area.