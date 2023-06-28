Broward County

Deputies investigating death of 1-year-old at West Park home

Deputies responded to the home in the 3800 block of Southwest 58th Terrace around 6 a.m. after receiving a medical call involving the child, officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

Broward Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a one-year-old child at a home in West Park Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3800 block of Southwest 58th Terrace around 6 a.m. after receiving a medical call involving the child, officials said.

The child's identity wasn't released.

Homicide and crime scene detectives responded to the home to investigate.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWest Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us