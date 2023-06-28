Deputies investigating death of 1-year-old at West Park home

Broward Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a one-year-old child at a home in West Park Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3800 block of Southwest 58th Terrace around 6 a.m. after receiving a medical call involving the child, officials said.

The child's identity wasn't released.

Homicide and crime scene detectives responded to the home to investigate.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.