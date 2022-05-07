Deputies Investigating Double Shooting on Alligator Alley

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Saturday on Alligator Alley.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 37 around 5:05 p.m.

According to BSO, two people were shot while driving their cars. Both of them were airlifted to hospitals from the area.

BSO's Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the cause of the shooting. The southbound lanes of Alligator Alley were shut down for hours due to the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or go to browardcrimestoppers.org. You can also call **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back on NBC 6 News for updates.