Broward County

Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Two people died from their injuries. Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said exactly how many people were injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPembroke Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us