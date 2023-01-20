Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured

Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Two people died from their injuries. Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said exactly how many people were injured.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.