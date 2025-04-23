Broward County

Deputies investigating stabbing at Oakland Park apartment complex

The incident happened at a complex near the 3800 block of N. Andrews Avenue

By Briana Nespral

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at an Oakland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning left left a person injured.

The incident happened at a complex near the 3800 block of N. Andrews Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a report of a stabbing and found a person with minor lacerations.

Video showed multiple BSO cruisers outside the complex and a deputy standing outside a third floor apartment.

Leftover crime scene tape, shards of glass and blood stains could be seen on the ground.

Officials haven't released any other information about what may have led to the stabbing but said it's under investigation.

Neighbors said it's not the first time law enforcement has responded to the complex, saying deputies had been there on Tuesday.

"It's definitely concerning. I moved over here thinking it was safer but it’s not safer, it’s worse," said one neighbor. "It seems like it’s a more than once occurrence. I mean I just hope it’s not going to happen again tomorrow."

Broward County
