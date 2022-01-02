Orange County

Deputies Kill Florida Man Who Shot Father, Fired at Deputies

By AP

File image of a Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Sheriff's deputies in Florida killed a man who shot his father then began firing at the deputies after a family dispute Sunday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies arrived at a home in Pine Hills around noon after the suspect's mother called 911 in response to an argument at their home.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mina said deputies saw the man shoot his dad in the arm and then pistol whip him. He said the man then began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire and fatally shot the man. No deputies were injured.

The father is expected to survive. Authorities did not immediately identify those involved in the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Orange Countyofficer-involved shootingPine Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us