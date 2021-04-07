Deputies Remove Large Alligator From Under Car in Tampa Parking Lot

We’ve seen them on golf courses and in kitchens across Florida - this week, it was a Tampa parking lot where an alligator over 10 feet in length found its way underneath a car.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place March 31st inside an apartment complex, when deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the reptile measuring in at 10 feet, 2 inches.

Body cam footage released showed the deputies and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation working to remove the gator from under the car and into a work truck to be taken away.

No humans or the gator were hurt in the process. Neighbors say there is a pond near the complex where the reptile may have come from.

Officials advise all Floridians remain safe and keep their eyes open as alligator mating season is currently active.

FWC officials say if you see an alligator, you are advised to keep a safe distance and never feed them and to always keep your pets on a leash and away from water.