Deputies Respond to Dispute at Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Deputies responded to a dispute between students at a charter school in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday that had initially been reported as a threat, authorities said.

The incident happened at Central Charter School on N. State Road 7.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials initially said a student was detained, but later said there had actually been a dispute between two students.

Both students' parents were contacted and the issue was resolved, officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.