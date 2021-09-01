Broward County

Deputies Respond to Dispute at Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Deputies responded to a dispute between students at a charter school in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday that had initially been reported as a threat, authorities said.

The incident happened at Central Charter School on N. State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials initially said a student was detained, but later said there had actually been a dispute between two students.

Both students' parents were contacted and the issue was resolved, officials said.

