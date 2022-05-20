Deputies Save 9-Year-Old Boy From Massive House Fire Near Tampa

Dramatic bodycam video showed the moments where deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office saved a young child from a massive house fire near Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Seffner, with about 75 percent of the home along with a detached garage in flames.

Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado are seen rushing to the 9-year-old boy’s bedroom window as his mother screams for help.

Reich and Maldonado break the window and, along with the mother, clear a path while telling the child to follow a light path made with flashlights.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After several failed attempts by the child to get out, the deputies were able to grab him and pull the child to safety.

Paramedics arrived and took the child, his mother and the home's owner to Tampa General Hospital for injuries. The child is listed in serious condition after suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

“I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive."