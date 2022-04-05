Video Shows Florida Deputies Rescue Man From Burning Car

Two Florida deputies are being hailed as heroes after video showed them saving a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Saturday, when the car crashed inside a community in Port Charlotte. Residents called 911 and said they heard a man screaming for help from inside the car engulfed in flames.

The deputies, identified as Garrett Parrish and Bryant Vasquez, arrived and found the man with the seatbelt caught around his neck. The deputies fought off the flames and extinguished some of the fire to gain access to the victim, using a pocketknife to cut the seatbelt and pull the man to safety.

Their heroic actions were captured by the dash camera video.

Early Saturday morning, deputies arrived on the scene of a vehicle accident where a man was trapped inside his burning vehicle. https://t.co/pOGCFqYMpb — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) April 5, 2022

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder,” he adds.

Rescue crews took the victim to a nearby hospital trauma unit, where he is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive. Investigators have not released additional details on the crash.