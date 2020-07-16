Florida

Deputies Search for Florida Man Who Drew Swastikas on Jewish Temples

The vandalism occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release

Authorities in Florida are looking for the man who spray-painted swastikas on two Jewish temples.

The vandalism occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Surveillance videoshows a man with his face covered walk onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El shortly after 2 a.m., investigators said. A short time later, he visited Temple Sinai several miles away. At both locations, officials said the man drew multiple swastikas and other graffiti causing thousands of dollars in damage.

A similar incident occurred in April at Temple Emanu-El, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact investigators at 941-861-4900.

