Deputies Search for Missing Child Who Fell Off Boat in Central Florida Lake

Deputies in a central Florida county are searching for a missing child who fell off a boat and into a lake this past weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the 9-year-old child, who is from Port St. Lucie, fell off the boat in a lake located east of Winter Haven around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The child, who was not identified, was with his two brothers on his father's pontoon when he fell in the water and was struck by the boat's propeller. The father jumped into the water while one of the brothers called 911.

"It's a tragedy and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy. We are using extensive resources to find him," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16 feet with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24 hours a day and will continue to be there until we find him."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials along with Polk County Fire Rescue and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have assisted in the search.

Polk County Sheriff's investigators said the child was not wearing a personal flotation device, but was not required to wear one by law.