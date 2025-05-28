West Park

Search for person sparks large law enforcement response in West Park neighborhood

By NBC6

A search for a person who bailed out of a car sparked a large law enforcement response Wednesday in a West Park neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were seen searching in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and 20th Street.

Officials confirmed they were searching for a person but did not specify the circumstances.

They later gave the all clear after deputies canvassed the area. No arrests were made.

A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area, including K-9 deputies and deputies with long guns.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

