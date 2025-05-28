Search for person sparks large law enforcement response in West Park neighborhood

A search for a person who bailed out of a car sparked a large law enforcement response Wednesday in a West Park neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were seen searching in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and 20th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials confirmed they were searching for a person but did not specify the circumstances.

They later gave the all clear after deputies canvassed the area. No arrests were made.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area, including K-9 deputies and deputies with long guns.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.