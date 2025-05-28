Search for person sparks large law enforcement response in West Park neighborhood

A search for a person who bailed out of a car sparked a large law enforcement response Wednesday in a West Park neighborhood.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were seen searching in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and 20th Street.
Officials confirmed they were searching for a person but did not specify the circumstances.
They later gave the all clear after deputies canvassed the area. No arrests were made.
A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area, including K-9 deputies and deputies with long guns.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.