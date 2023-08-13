Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Deputies search for sisters reported missing from Fort Lauderdale Airport

The sisters, ages 14 and 17, are believed to be in Lauderhill.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in finding two teen sisters who were reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen around 12 p.m. near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL.

Thyatria is approximately 5'8 and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine is 5'5 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Detectives say both teens have black hair and brown eyes. The Hill sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

