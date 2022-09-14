Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run

Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed while trying to cross Atlantic in an undesignated crosswalk area.

The driver fled the scene. Detectives found vehicle parts at the scene that indicate the vehicle was a 2003 to 2007 dark-colored Honda Accord.

The car should have damage to the driver side front bumper, headlight, fender and hood. The vehicle should also be missing the driver side mirror.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.