Deputies searching for family of young girl dropped off at a daycare in West Park

Authorities said the girl, who may be named Malaya, is believed to be two or three years old

Broward Sheriff's deputies are searching for the family of a young girl who was dropped off at a daycare in West Park Thursday morning.

The girl was dropped off at Panda Little Academy at 3900 Southwest 40th Avenue by a man who was driving a dark-colored vehicle, BSo officials said.

Authorities said the girl, who may be named Malaya, is believed to be two or three years old.

BSO released photos of the girl, the man who dropped her off, and the car he was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 561-513-8557.

