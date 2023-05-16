Deputies Searching for Man Caught on Camera Pointing Gun at Another Man in Cooper City

Deputies are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at another man in Cooper City.

The incident happened the afternoon of March 6 at a drive-thru ATM near the 9400 block of Griffin Road.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victim said he was trying to make a deposit when another man in a Cadillac pulled up behind him and beeped his horn.

The victim said he got out of his van to grab a deposit slip and exchanged words with the man in the Cadillac, who got out and pulled a gun on him.

Footage released by BSO Tuesday showed the gunman pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine at the other man.

The gunman, who is believed to be in his 40s or 50s, can be heard yelling at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the man's identity to call them at 954-321-4238.