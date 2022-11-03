Deputies Searching for Parents of 3-Year-Old Found Wandering in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in West Park Thursday morning.

The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials said the boy, who calls himself Jayden, appeared to be in good health.

Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park District deputies have located a child wandering near S.W. 41 St. & S.W. 58 Ave. in West Park. Detectives say the child calls himself Jayden and appears to be in good health. Call 954-764-HELP (4357) with info. pic.twitter.com/h2fmU1fmo3 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 3, 2022

Deputies searched the area for the parents but could not find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.