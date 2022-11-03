Broward County

Deputies Searching for Parents of 3-Year-Old Found Wandering in West Park: BSO

The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in West Park Thursday morning.

The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials said the boy, who calls himself Jayden, appeared to be in good health.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies searched the area for the parents but could not find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWest Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us